Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Spire worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spire alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spire by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,358,000 after purchasing an additional 97,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Price Performance

SR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.