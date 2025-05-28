Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 47,427 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 371.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,427 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UDR alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.20, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 491.43%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.