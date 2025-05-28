Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of TMHC opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.