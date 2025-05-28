Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

