Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

