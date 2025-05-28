Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.38. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Sports

Insider Activity

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.