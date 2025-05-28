Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,989 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bancorp worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

TBBK opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

