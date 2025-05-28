Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $15,268,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $8,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,626,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $485,916 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

