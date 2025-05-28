Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 2.9%

NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $118.50.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

