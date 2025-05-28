Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 1.2%

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigetti Computing

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.