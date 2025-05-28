Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 56,634 ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SH opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.