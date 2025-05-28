Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

