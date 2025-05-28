Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 149.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,487,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 368,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

