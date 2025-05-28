Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.29% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 837,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 161,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $983.06 million, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $165,668.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,941.28. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $6,520,532.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,958.48. This represents a 88.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

