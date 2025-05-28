Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,948 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,948 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

