Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 49,924 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after buying an additional 209,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

NYSE:HHH opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

