Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 64,349 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,349 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,369.85. This represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,687,686.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at $31,002,082.64. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.