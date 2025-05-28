St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 951.33 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,117.50 ($15.10). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.99), with a volume of 590,326 shares traded.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 968.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 951.33. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that St. James’s Place plc will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current year.

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at St. James’s Place

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a GBX 28.40 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,173.40%.

In related news, insider Rooney Anand bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £108,452.88 ($146,557.95). 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

