State of Wyoming Acquires 10,806 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 250.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,472,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 1,935,983 shares during the last quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,938 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $788.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

