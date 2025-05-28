State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.