State of Wyoming Buys New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

