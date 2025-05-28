State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,879,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

