State of Wyoming Invests $104,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period.

Weis Markets stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.55. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $90.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

