State of Wyoming Invests $105,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $180.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

