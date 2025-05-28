State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 543,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $341.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

