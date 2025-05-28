State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SAP were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $301.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $304.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $370.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

