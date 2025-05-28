State of Wyoming Purchases New Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $719,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 771,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,031,385. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,981 shares of company stock worth $1,644,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

