State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 16,516 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 867,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 387,045 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 253,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,613 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

CFFN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,627. The trade was a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,575.32. This represents a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $337,750 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

