State of Wyoming Sells 1,748 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

HP opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

