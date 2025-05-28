State of Wyoming Takes Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 78.30%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

