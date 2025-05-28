Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.88 and traded as high as C$76.67. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$75.70, with a volume of 88,633 shares changing hands.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total transaction of C$65,788.60. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.