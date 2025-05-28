The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $12.45. The China Fund shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 11,363 shares changing hands.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 653.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 104,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 90,981 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in The China Fund by 50,480.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.