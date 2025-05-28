Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

