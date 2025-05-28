Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after buying an additional 4,748,138 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after buying an additional 3,259,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UEC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

