Tidal Investments LLC Buys 383 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 180,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

