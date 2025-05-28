Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $78.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.