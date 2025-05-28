Tidal Investments LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.2%

MSEX opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,325.60. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Report on Middlesex Water

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.