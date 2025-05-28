Tidal Investments LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Grizzle Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Grizzle Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Grizzle Growth ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.53. Grizzle Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60.

The Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global stocks involved in four key growth themes: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

