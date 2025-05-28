Tidal Investments LLC Has $658,000 Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,006 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 130,807 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,081,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 917,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 402,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IE shares. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,137.28. This trade represents a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jordan Neeser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,400. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

