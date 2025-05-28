Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.38%.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Profile



Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

