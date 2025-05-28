Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,926. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,037,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

