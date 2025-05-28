Tidal Investments LLC Invests $631,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

TDC stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

