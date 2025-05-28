Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 6,585 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GameStop by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.62 and a beta of -0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at $804,845,995.10. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.