Tidal Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Powerfleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIOT. Northland Securities increased their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Powerfleet from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Powerfleet Price Performance

Shares of Powerfleet stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Powerfleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

