Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 40,335 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $822.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

