Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

