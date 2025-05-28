Tidal Investments LLC Sells 15,374 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $11,374,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 273,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 685.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,961 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,813.65. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $513,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

