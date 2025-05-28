Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,673 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 68,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CWT opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

