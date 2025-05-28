Tidal Investments LLC Sells 774 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $8,720,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,798,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 747,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.