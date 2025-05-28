Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 741,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

